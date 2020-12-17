Royal Christmas card: Prince William and Kate release family photo

Kensington Palace/Matt Porteous

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have shared a family pic from their Norfolk home for their official Christmas card this year.

The photograph shows the couple along with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis posing on some bales of hay.

The festive card is sent to family, friends, and the charities that the Duke and Duchess support.

Prince Charles and Camilla have also released the image on their card - a sunny picture taken in their garden with flowers in full bloom.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall posed for the photograph at their home in Birkhall, Aberdeenshire.

Clarence House/PA Media The photo of Charles and Camilla was taken by a member of staff in the autumn

It has become an annual tradition for the royals to reveal which of their favourite photographs they have chosen for the cards they send out each Christmas.

Last year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Christmas card featured their baby son Archie for the first time.

In this year's photograph, Prince William and Kate sit with their children George, seven, Charlotte, five, and two-year-old Louis on a hay bale.

Earlier this month the Duke and Duchess travelled around Great Britain on the royal train to thank key workers for their efforts during the pandemic.

