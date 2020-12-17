Wales: Two household limit for Christmas and new lockdown announced

Getty Images Mark Drakeford changed the rules around households meeting for Christmas

First Minister Mark Drakeford has set out new rules for how Wales will deal with coronavirus restrictions over the Christmas holidays.

Only two households - plus an additional single person who lives alone - will be able to meet in Wales for Christmas under the new laws.

Previously, Wales had agreed with the other UK nations in saying that three households could meet between 23 and 27 December.

But as Covid cases rise, First Minister Mark Drakeford has changed his plans.

England, Scotland and Northern Ireland are sticking to the three household rule.

Despite the variation to the rules, the UK, Welsh and Scottish governments issued a joint statement saying "a smaller Christmas is a safer Christmas".

The two household guidance was announced by Mr Drakeford at a press conference on Wednesday lunchtime, but it did not become clear until later in the afternoon that the change would be made law.

Is Wales getting a new lockdown?

The change in the rules will mean Boxing Day sales cannot take place at many shops

Mr Drakeford also announced that Wales will go into a level four lockdown, the highest possible, from 28 December, with some shops closing during the Christmas period.

Non-essential shops, and leisure and fitness centres in Wales will close after Christmas Eve.

All pubs, cafes and restaurants will close at 18:00 GMT on Christmas Day.

All hair dressers and beauty salons, will also have to shut before Christmas.

People will be expected to stay at home, with travel only allowed for essential reasons.

But schools and higher education establishments will remain open.

Outdoor playgrounds and parks will also stay open.

The lockdown has no end date and will be reviewed every three weeks, beginning in January.