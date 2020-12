On Monday the 14th of December, Little Mix member Jesy Nelson confirmed that she is leaving Little mix.

In a statement on social media, she said: “The past nine years in little Mix has been the most incredible time of my life.”

The singer said she made her decision for mental health reasons.

Little Mix are considered one of the best girl groups on the planet. So we wanted to find out what some of you had to say about Jesy’s decision.