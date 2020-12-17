Disney Pixar's animated film Soul is the latest Hollywood movie to skip a cinema release.

It was due in cinemas in November, but after a delay due to Coronavirus, it will appear on the Disney+ streaming service on Christmas Day.

Ahead of the release, Shanequa caught up with some of the film's makers and stars to find out all about it.

And, since the film is centred around jazz music it felt right for her to be able to have a bit of a boogie.

The problem is that saxophones are a bit expensive so Shanequa had to make do with... a kazoo.

Soul is available to stream on Disney + from 25 December 2020.