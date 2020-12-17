Watch: CBBC stars answer your Christmas Questions!

Christmas is almost upon us, so we sent a few questions to some of your favourite CBBC stars about how they celebrate their Christmas at home.

Have they got any strange Christmas traditions? Well Blue Peter presenter Adam says that his mum actually puts up the Christmas decorations mid-November. Some may think that is a little too early...

We also learn that Nikki Lilly's favourite Christmas present she received is actually the camera she uses to film her own videos. That's cool!

What is the best Christmas present in the world? A broken drum... you just can't beat it! That is the best Christmas joke according to CBBC stars Max and Harvey. What do you think?

Lastly, what Christmas video would be complete without everyone's favourite celebrity hound, Hacker T Dog. Hacker even gives us a glimpse at his favourite Christmas Carol... Make sure you watch!