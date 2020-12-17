play
Watch Newsround

Watch: CBBC stars answer your Christmas Questions!

Christmas is almost upon us, so we sent a few questions to some of your favourite CBBC stars about how they celebrate their Christmas at home.

Have they got any strange Christmas traditions? Well Blue Peter presenter Adam says that his mum actually puts up the Christmas decorations mid-November. Some may think that is a little too early...

We also learn that Nikki Lilly's favourite Christmas present she received is actually the camera she uses to film her own videos. That's cool!

What is the best Christmas present in the world? A broken drum... you just can't beat it! That is the best Christmas joke according to CBBC stars Max and Harvey. What do you think?

Lastly, what Christmas video would be complete without everyone's favourite celebrity hound, Hacker T Dog. Hacker even gives us a glimpse at his favourite Christmas Carol... Make sure you watch!

Watch more videos

Watch: CBBC stars answer your Christmas Questions!
Video

Watch: CBBC stars answer your Christmas Questions!

Christmas video game round up
Video

Christmas video game round up

Will vaccine success inspire more kids to get into science?
Video

Will vaccine success inspire more kids to get into science?

BGirl Terra, the breakdancer aiming for Olympic gold
Video

BGirl Terra, the breakdancer aiming for Olympic gold

Hayley's yummy homemade Christmas gift ideas
Video

Hayley's yummy homemade Christmas gift ideas

Happy News: Stories to make you smile
Video

Happy News: Stories to make you smile

Coronavirus: Your messages to your grandparents
Video

Coronavirus: Your messages to your grandparents

Oxford Vaccine: Top scientists answer YOUR questions
Video

Oxford Vaccine: Top scientists answer YOUR questions

Godmothered: We speak to the stars of Disney's new film!
Video

Godmothered: We speak to the stars of Disney's new film!

Meet the experts behind 'brilliant' Covid-19 vaccine
Video

Meet the experts behind 'brilliant' Covid-19 vaccine

'We're so proud watching our dad Shane Richie in I'm A Celebrity'
Video

'We're so proud watching our dad Shane Richie in I'm A Celebrity'

What needs to be done to get more girls into motorsport?
Video

What needs to be done to get more girls into motorsport?

Six-year-old boy's space ambition 'inspires' Nasa
Video

Six-year-old boy's space ambition 'inspires' Nasa

Why pet snails have become a lockdown favourite
Video

Why pet snails have become a lockdown favourite

Shanequa quizzes England manager Gareth Southgate
Video

Shanequa quizzes England manager Gareth Southgate

Stop motion animation: Top tips from an Aardman pro
Video

Stop motion animation: Top tips from an Aardman pro

Strange News: The oddest stories of the week!
Video

Strange News: The oddest stories of the week!

What do YOU think about the Christmas coronavirus rules?
Video

What do YOU think about the Christmas coronavirus rules?

Michael Rosen: 'I still feel a bit woozy'
Video

Michael Rosen: 'I still feel a bit woozy'

Top Stories

Jon Batiste.
play
2:35

Kazoo-m that tune with the cast of Soul

social distancing sign on floor

New coronavirus 'variant': What is it?

comments
family-wearing-masks-dressed-in-christmas-hats

New advice on Christmas socialising

comments
Newsround Home