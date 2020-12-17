Pupils at Flakefleet Primary School are used to performing - you might remember they made it to the final of Britain's Got Talent last year.

And this Christmas they're on a mission to make people smile with their own virtual nativity play - how very 2020!

Some famous faces, including author and BGT judge David Walliams have got involved and they're still filming some of the final scenes before it'll be shared online.

Pupils, teachers and school staff have even made a festive single called The 12 Days of Covid - yep it's a twist on the traditional carol but think toilet rolls, lockdown and video calls, instead of gold rings and partridges in pear trees!

Headteacher Dave McPartlin, along with Skye and Fletcher who play Joseph and Mary, say it's all about making this Christmas extra special.