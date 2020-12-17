Giannis Antetokounmpo signs biggest deal in NBA history

Getty Images

National Basketball Association (NBA) player Giannis Antetokounmpo has signed a contract extension worth a reported $228.2 million (£170.1m) - that's the richest deal in NBA history.

The 26-year-old, who plays for the Milwaukee Bucks, has also been named the NBA's most valuable player twice.

Giannis said on social media that he was "blessed" that the extension means he can part of the Bucks' team for the next five years.

He said: "Let's make these years count - the show goes on, let's get it."

Who is Giannis Antetokounmpo?

Giannis Antetokounmpo was born in Athens, Greece in December 1994. His parents were from Nigeria.

When he was a teenager he'd have to wait for his brother, Thanasis, to sub out before he could play basketball because they shared one pair of trainers.

He used to earn money by selling watches, bags and sunglasses on the streets.

His career began when he was spotted playing with his brother by Spiros Velliniatis, a basketball talent scout and coach.

He was not able to travel to the United States to play basketball until May 2013, when he was given a passport and citizenship by the Greek government. He was then selected to play for Milwaukee Bucks.