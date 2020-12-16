Christmas bubbles: UK politicians have been discussing coronavirus rules

Getty Images

Plans to relax some coronavirus rules across the UK for Christmas won't change, according to the Prime Minister.

But Boris Johnson has added that some advice will be different.

Senior politicians from Scotland, England, Wales and Northern Ireland have been discussing the plans after warnings from scientists who thought the relaxed rules allowed people to take too many risks.

They've agreed that the eased restrictions should still go ahead between 23 to 27 December, but that there will be stronger guidance encouraging people to limit contact with others.

AFP/Getty The leaders of the UK nations: Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford, Northern Ireland's First Minister Arlene Foster, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon

What's the problem?

Getty Images

Many scientists are saying that with Christmas on the way and with the virus still around, and growing in some parts of the UK, the relaxing of the rules to allow three households to meet at Christmas shouldn't happen.

They say it's too risky and could lead to a bigger coronavirus spread.

Ahead of the four UK nations meeting on Monday and Tuesday, experts in two leading medical journals said the decision to ease restrictions was a mistake and would lead to more pressure on the NHS and more danger of the virus spreading.

How has the advice now changed?

Advice isn't the same as the law - it is guidance or action which is recommended rather than compulsory, so people can choose whether or not they want to follow it.

Mr Johnson said the existing plan for Christmas should go ahead "because we don't want to criminalise people's long-made plans".

But he did also tell MPs that everyone "should exercise extreme caution in the way we celebrate Christmas".

There will be sterner warnings urging people to keep social contact low. He added that people must show "personal responsibility" and try to avoid contact with vulnerable people.

Getty Images

In Wales only two households are now advised to mix indoors, under new stricter advice.

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford also announced that all non-essential retail and close-contact services in Wales must close at the end of trading on Christmas Eve.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said her government would also be issuing stronger guidance on gatherings.

"The safest way to spend Christmas this year is to spend it in your own home with your own household - if you can do that, that is my strong recommendation," she said.

In Scotland, they had already advised that Christmas three-house bubbles should be made of no more than eight people over the age of 11.