Little Mix: What's next for the band now Jesy has left?

Getty Images Jesy (far left) has left the group after nine years

Little Mix fans have been showing their support for the band after Jesy announced she was leaving on social media.

While Perrie, Jade and Leigh-Anne say they support Jesy's decision to quit for mental health reasons, they have also said that they're going to carry on.

And her former band mates clearly have Jesy's blessing. Her post included this message to them: "I hope that you'll continue to fulfil all of your dreams and keep on making music that people love."

So what's next for Little Mix?

Their tour

Getty Images Leigh-Anne, Perrie and Jade will continue without Jesy

In a statement online Jade, Perrie and Leigh-Anne said: "We are still very much enjoying our Little Mix journey and the three of us are not ready for it to be over."

The band confirmed their tour will still be going ahead next year: "We're looking forward to seeing so many of you on tour."

They'll be joined on tour by the group Since September, who won Little Mix's talent show earlier this year.

Another series of Little Mix: The Search?

Speaking of their TV talent show...

Although the BBC hasn't confirmed if there'll be a second series yet, there have been reports that the girls are in talks for it to happen.

They're not the first band to carry on without a member

Little Mix aren't the first and they won't be the last band to carry on after a member has left.

In 2015 Zayn Malik decided he needed a break from One Direction. 1D went on to release a new album, before the band decided to go on hold.

Getty Images Zayn is now making his own music as a solo artist.

Rapper Han from the K-pop group Stray Kids took a break in 2019 for mental health reasons, and HaSeul from LOONA is currently taking a break whilst she gets help with her anxiety.

And your parents might remember the same thing happening to some huge pop acts in the 90s

Robbie Williams quit Take That in 1995, with the band continuing their world tour without him.

And in 1998 Geri, known as Ginger Spice, left the Spice Girls at the height of their fame saying she was exhausted and needed a break.

