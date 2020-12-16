Prince Harry and Meghan team up with Spotify to make podcasts

Reuters

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have signed a deal with music streaming site Spotify to produce and host their own podcasts.

In a new trailer released today, Prince Harry and Meghan promise to bring listeners interviews with "amazing people".

Harry goes onto say: "That's what this project is all about, to bring forward different perspectives and voices that perhaps you haven't heard before and find our common ground."

Their first podcast, due for release over Christmas, is described as a holiday special.

Getty Images The Duke and Duchess want to promote lots of different voices on their podcast

The podcasts will be made through Archewell Audio, an "audio-first production company", created by the Sussexes as part of their charity Archewell.

Sharing their excitement ahead of the launch, the couple said in a joint statement: "What we love about podcasting is that it reminds all of us to take a moment and to really listen, to connect to one another without distraction."

Earlier this year, the couple agreed a deal with Netflix to produce a range of programmes and series, and Meghan has also worked with Disney+.

Harry and Meghan are now living in California after announcing in January that they would be stepping back as senior royals.

