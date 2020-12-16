Good wildlife news from 2020!

The year has been difficult for many reasons, but not all the stories from 2020 have been bad news. Wildlife started to reclaim the world during lockdown. Fish were spotted in the canals of Venice in Italy, wild boars roamed the streets of Barcelona in Spain and a herd of goats took over a deserted town centre of Llandudno, Wales. They are just some of the wonderful wildlife stories from this year, but the animal charity Born Free has released details of several animal welfare and conservation success stories from 2020.