Coronavirus: Have you missed school because of Covid-19?

The number of children attending secondary schools in England dropped to as low as 80% last week.

The government figures show that up to 694,000 children did not attend school for Covid-19 related reasons on 10 December.

The figures from the Department for Education show how the coronavirus pandemic has affected children in education, with many forced to stay home having caught the virus or coming into contact with someone who has Covid-19.

Children who catch coronavirus are unlikely to become seriously unwell, but under government guidelines have to remain at home for 14 days until they can be sure they won't pass the virus on. Children who are in the same classroom bubble as someone who has caught the virus may have to stay home or be told to take a coronavirus test.

Last week, more than a quarter (28%) of schools in England reported they had one or more pupils self-isolating having been told to stay away from classes because of a potential contact with a Covid-19 case inside the school, the same numbers as the week before.

The figures have revealed that attendance numbers for children specifically in secondary schools took a big hit after half-term in England.

Attendance in secondary and primary schools started off well at the beginning of term, with the numbers of children in school at around 88%. The numbers dipped to about 83% in mid-November, before beginning to go up again.

But, compared to primary schools in England, secondary schools have seen more pupils told to stay home.

After half-term, secondary schools in the West Midlands, Yorkshire and the North East were worst affected, with the numbers of children in lessons falling below 80% in mid-November before starting to recover.

In the West Midlands, school attendance dropped to about 77% - the lowest of any region.

But, from the beginning of December, school attendance was lowest in London and the South East, showing how the virus has been spreading in the south.

New rapid testing

Following the news that many children are having to stay home because of coronavirus, the government has announced every secondary school in England will be given access to rapid Covid-19 testing from January.

Students will also be able to get daily testing for seven days if they are identified as a close contact of someone who has tested positive for the virus.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: "It is so important we drive down transmission rates among school age children, so we are rolling out rapid testing in all schools as quickly as possible, and asking everyone offered a test to come forward for a test.

"About one in three people who have coronavirus have no symptoms and will be spreading it without realising it. Rapid regular testing offers a reliable and effective way to keep schools open and children learning."