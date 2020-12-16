play
Coronavirus: Have you missed school because of Covid-19?

Last updated at 07:28
The number of children attending secondary schools in England dropped to as low as 80% last week.

The government figures show that up to 694,000 children did not attend school for Covid-19 related reasons on 10 December.

The figures from the Department for Education show how the coronavirus pandemic has affected children in education, with many forced to stay home having caught the virus or coming into contact with someone who has Covid-19.

Children who catch coronavirus are unlikely to become seriously unwell, but under government guidelines have to remain at home for 14 days until they can be sure they won't pass the virus on. Children who are in the same classroom bubble as someone who has caught the virus may have to stay home or be told to take a coronavirus test.

Have you been out of school over the last few weeks? What has it been like? Let us know in the comments.

Last week, more than a quarter (28%) of schools in England reported they had one or more pupils self-isolating having been told to stay away from classes because of a potential contact with a Covid-19 case inside the school, the same numbers as the week before.

The figures have revealed that attendance numbers for children specifically in secondary schools took a big hit after half-term in England.

Attendance in secondary and primary schools started off well at the beginning of term, with the numbers of children in school at around 88%. The numbers dipped to about 83% in mid-November, before beginning to go up again.

But, compared to primary schools in England, secondary schools have seen more pupils told to stay home.

Pupils in classReuters

After half-term, secondary schools in the West Midlands, Yorkshire and the North East were worst affected, with the numbers of children in lessons falling below 80% in mid-November before starting to recover.

In the West Midlands, school attendance dropped to about 77% - the lowest of any region.

But, from the beginning of December, school attendance was lowest in London and the South East, showing how the virus has been spreading in the south.

New rapid testing

Following the news that many children are having to stay home because of coronavirus, the government has announced every secondary school in England will be given access to rapid Covid-19 testing from January.

Students will also be able to get daily testing for seven days if they are identified as a close contact of someone who has tested positive for the virus.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: "It is so important we drive down transmission rates among school age children, so we are rolling out rapid testing in all schools as quickly as possible, and asking everyone offered a test to come forward for a test.

"About one in three people who have coronavirus have no symptoms and will be spreading it without realising it. Rapid regular testing offers a reliable and effective way to keep schools open and children learning."

Your Comments

  • Luckily I haven’t ever been off!

  • my whole class is isolating and this is the 8th day, and online school work is so hard, it makes my eyes hurt and I cant really learn properly. If you can go to school, then you're lucky.😔

  • I go to school and I do it right now I feel bad for the others who do it one line

  • I haven’t missed anything but the rest of my class have!!

    • Trix07 replied:
      Why is that?

  • I have missed school because of covid but I wish for them not to close again

  • Other than the big lockdown in March since coming back I haven’t had to but my mum kept me off because she thought it was safer a few times. My counsel says that being off because of COVID-19 doesn’t count towards attendance

  • None ! 🥳

  • I have missed school over 6 times...
    I keep on getting a cough, temperature and loss of smell. My test got lost but came back 2 ½ weeks later...

  • It’s sounds a little weird but I liked home learning more than normal learning. It gave me more time to do things (like eating at a normal pace) and it was easier to concentrate.

    It would have been better if all teachers put the same effort, some did video calls but some didn’t.

  • It’s hard with the pandemic . I had to self isolate and it was hard not to go out

  • I had to isolate for two weeks including the holidays

  • My best friend’s class had to stay home 2 times because of coranavirus

  • Never

  • Like many other people my school hasn’t closed. My teacher tells me that if there is a Covid outbreak in the school, it will close

  • I have broken up now, but no year groups at all had to go home in my whole (senior) school! We were really lucky...

  • I live in the South East and two classes in my year had to self isolate because someone in my class got COVID. Luckily because the guidelines changed I only had to isolate for 10 days but it was still really boring staying at home. I’m back at school now for the last day of term tomorrow and we can do Secret Santa! Sadly a few people are still isolating but it isn’t many.
    Stay safe ♥️

  • Yes and they are counting it on my attendance, when we all had to isolate because my mum was getting a COVID test

    • U18453049 replied:
      That isn’t fair! If you don’t feel safe you shouldn’t have to pay the price for it! Idk about you but at my school we get an award if we have 100% attendance!

