Kwanzaa is a festival typically celebrated by African Americans from 26 December to 1 January.

The festival's name comes from the phrase 'matunda ya kwanza', which means 'first fruits' in Swahili, a language spoken in a number of East African countries including Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Malawi, Burundi and Tanzania.

Kwanzaa is viewed as a celebration of life, and it's a way for people to come together and celebrate their roots and culture.

