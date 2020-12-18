play
Watch Newsround

What is Kwanzaa?

Kwanzaa is a festival typically celebrated by African Americans from 26 December to 1 January.

The festival's name comes from the phrase 'matunda ya kwanza', which means 'first fruits' in Swahili, a language spoken in a number of East African countries including Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Malawi, Burundi and Tanzania.

Kwanzaa is viewed as a celebration of life, and it's a way for people to come together and celebrate their roots and culture.

We heard from some Newsround viewers to find out how they celebrate Kwanzaa.

Watch more videos

What is Kwanzaa?
Video

What is Kwanzaa?

CBBC stars answer your Christmas Questions!
Video

CBBC stars answer your Christmas Questions!

Christmas video game round up
Video

Christmas video game round up

Will vaccine success inspire more kids to get into science?
Video

Will vaccine success inspire more kids to get into science?

BGirl Terra, the breakdancer aiming for Olympic gold
Video

BGirl Terra, the breakdancer aiming for Olympic gold

Hayley's yummy homemade Christmas gift ideas
Video

Hayley's yummy homemade Christmas gift ideas

Happy News: Stories to make you smile
Video

Happy News: Stories to make you smile

Coronavirus: Your messages to your grandparents
Video

Coronavirus: Your messages to your grandparents

Oxford Vaccine: Top scientists answer YOUR questions
Video

Oxford Vaccine: Top scientists answer YOUR questions

Godmothered: We speak to the stars of Disney's new film!
Video

Godmothered: We speak to the stars of Disney's new film!

Meet the experts behind 'brilliant' Covid-19 vaccine
Video

Meet the experts behind 'brilliant' Covid-19 vaccine

'We're so proud watching our dad Shane Richie in I'm A Celebrity'
Video

'We're so proud watching our dad Shane Richie in I'm A Celebrity'

What needs to be done to get more girls into motorsport?
Video

What needs to be done to get more girls into motorsport?

Six-year-old boy's space ambition 'inspires' Nasa
Video

Six-year-old boy's space ambition 'inspires' Nasa

Why pet snails have become a lockdown favourite
Video

Why pet snails have become a lockdown favourite

Top Stories

thanks
play
1:26

'Thank you' messages to your 2020 heroes

Jesy

Jesy thanks fans for 'love and support' after leaving Little Mix

comments
Jess Glynne (Mariah), LadBaby and Mariah Carey.

Who's in the running to be this year's Christmas number one?

comments
Newsround Home