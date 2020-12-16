New coronavirus 'variant': Everything you need to know

Getty Images

You might have heard people talking about a "new variant" of coronavirus.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock told MPs in the House of Commons on Monday that "a new variant" had been identified which he said "may be associated with the faster spread [of the virus] in the south of England".

But what is it? Why does a virus change? And should we be worried? Here's everything you need to know.

What is "a new variant"?

Getty Images

Sometimes when a virus makes copies of itself, it can mutate - or change - a bit. The virus with these changes or mutations is then called a 'variant' of the original virus.

This may sound a little bit scary at first, but according to the BBC's health and science correspondent James Gallagher, mutations and changes are just "what viruses do."

What is a 'mutation'? A mutation is when the genetic information that's stored inside an organism changes.

Dr Xand, from CBBC's Operation Ouch said: "Most of these changes do not change everything enormously. It's more like a typo (a grammar or spelling mistake) in a newspaper.

"You can see it, it's there, but does it ruin the newspaper? Does it alter the newspaper? Not particularly."

He added that some mutations can cause big changes to a virus "but there is no reason to worry about this one at the moment".

Some scientists and experts might also refer to this variant as a 'strain', but there is some debate over the term as it suggests it is much more different from the original, than this new version actually seems to be.

Professor Brendan Wren, from London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, described this coronavirus variant as having "no proven physical differences to the original Covid-19 strain yet".

Why does a virus change?

Like all living things, including humans and animals, viruses constantly evolve and change.

It is normal for viruses to change and this is what has been happening - and will continue - to happen with the coronavirus.

Professor Alan McNally, an expert at the University of Birmingham, described it as "normal virus evolution", adding that "we expect new variants to come and go and emerge over time".

Dr Xand said it is "proof of the absolute rule that viruses will change".

"We evolved from viruses, we have viruses built into us and the virus will try and escape our ways of fighting it," he added.

Getty Images

Is this variant more dangerous?

England's Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty said "there is no evidence" this variant is "more dangerous".

Dr Xand has also said: "No one should be specifically worried."

He explained that there are about 4,000 different strains of coronavirus across the world at the moment and this is one of them, and that some "will behave a little bit differently to others".

Dr Xand has however said that people "should be careful".

The NHS says the best ways to avoid potentially catching and spreading coronavirus is by:

Social distancing - trying to stay at least two metres (three steps) away from anyone you do not live with (or anyone who is not in your support bubble).

Washing your hands with soap and water often and for at least 20 seconds.

Using hand sanitiser gel if you do not have access to soap and water.

Covering your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when you cough or sneeze.

Not touching your eyes, nose or mouth, if your hands are not clean.

Does this version spread quicker?

BBC health correspondent, James Gallagher, explained that most changes to a virus are "either a meaningless tweak or the virus changes itself in such a way that it gets worse at infecting us and the new variant just dies out".

He added that "occasionally" it can change and achieve a "new winning formula" which means it gets better at infecting people.

There is no clear evidence that this new variant of coronavirus - which has been detected in south-east England and parts of Scotland - is able to transmit more easily or cause more serious symptoms.

Dr Xand said that there is "not really any good evidence at the moment that it is doing more than spreading in a situation where the virus is spreading a lot anyway".

Scientists need to carry out more experiments and tests to figure out if this variant really is a better spreader than all the others.

Does it mean a vaccine won't work?

So far, experts don't think it should affect the vaccines that are being developed.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said there is "nothing to suggest" it causes worse disease or that vaccines would no longer work.

Dr Xand said he's been speaking to scientists who try to prevent infections and that the variant is "unlikely to affect the power of the vaccine".

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Vaccines: What are they and how can they help fight Covid-19?

The World Health Organization (WHO) says that if a virus changes so that it is very different from the one that vaccines have been designed to fight, then it could influence how well they work.

The changes scientists are paying particular attention to are in "the important spike protein" - this is the part which sticks out from the virus' outer coat.

According to BBC's health correspondent, James Gallagher, this spike "is the key the virus uses to unlock the doorway into our body's cells".

He explained that changes to the spike protein "can lead to questions about the vaccine" because the three leading ones - Pfizer, Moderna and the Oxford coronavirus vaccine - all train the body's immune system to attack the spike.

However, the body learns to attack multiple parts of the spike. That is why health experts are still convinced the vaccine will work against this variant.

"If this does cause the evolution of the virus, we may have to regularly update the vaccines, as we do for flu, to keep up," James added.

Professor Chris Whitty said "it would be surprising but not impossible".

Help and advice How to look after your wellbeing right now

What happens now?

At the moment there is no clear evidence that this variant of coronavirus is able to spread more easily, cause more serious illness or not work with the vaccines being developed and approved.

But scientists are keeping a close eye on it and will need to do more studies to understand what is going on.