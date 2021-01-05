US Election: Meet the kids who are related to Joe Biden!

As January gets closer so does Joe Biden's inauguration day 20th January 2021.

This is the day that Joe Biden moves into the White House as the 46th president of the United States of America

Newsround wanted to get to know the new president a little more, we couldn't get the man himself but we did manage to speak to some children who are related to him.

Dara, Emily and Lauren are fifth cousins to Joe Biden and they spoke to Hayley all about what they think he is like and what it feels like to be related to the new President.

Check out what they had to say here.