TikTok is the social media platform for all singers, dancers and pranksters, but have you ever come across videos from a museum?

The Black Country Living Museum- BCLM - is the most followed museum on TikTok.

Since joining in August 2020 BCLM in Dudley has gained more than 360,000 followers! It has also managed to reach TikTok's official UK 100 list.

During the pandemic people were unable to visit the museum so the staff got creative.

Check out 1920's grandad giving some advice here.