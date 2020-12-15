play
Drone pictures of the giant iceberg causing threat to wildlife

'A68a' a giant iceberg is heading towards the British Overseas Territory of South Georgia, in the Southern Atlantic Ocean, and this could be an issue for sea life!

There is concern that the enormous iceberg could become stuck in shallow water and lodge itself offshore, close to where wildlife lives.

That could be bad news for the animals living there, like penguins and seals, who might have to travel further to get food for their young.

Drone pictures of the giant iceberg causing threat to wildlife
