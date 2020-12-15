Antarctica: Scientists to study runaway giant iceberg threatening wildlife

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Drone pictures of the giant iceberg causing threat to wildlife

UK scientists are part of a team being sent to study a runaway giant iceberg that threatens wildlife.

The British Antarctic Survey will lead the international expedition to look at drifting iceberg A68a which could have a huge environmental impact.

The 3,900-sq-km giant berg is currently drifting close to the British Overseas Territory of South Georgia in the South Atlantic Ocean, near to the Antarctic, where experts are worried it could run aground and get stuck.

If that happens it could make life extremely difficult for the penguins and seals that live there - as they go about foraging for fish and krill.

A68a broke free from Antarctica in 2017 and has been steadily moving north ever since.

How big is it?

NASA/GSFC/MODIS The A68a is the world's biggest iceberg

The huge iceberg is a similar size to the county of Somerset and weighs hundreds of billions of tonnes.

Its progress is also being monitored by Nasa satellites which have sensors that can see through clouds and watch what's going on even in bad weather.

The depth of A68a below the surface is about 200m, confirms Dr Stef L'Hermitte from Delft University of Technology, Netherlands. He's just checked this with data from the American IceSat-2 spacecraft.

What will the team of scientists do?

NOC The RRS James Cook will deploy the gliders and sample the waters around South Georgia

The researchers will approach A68a in the Royal Research Ship James Cook and hope to be on site at the end of January.

They'll use robotic underwater vehicles and special tools to take samples to find out how the frozen mass is affecting its environment.

Big bergs change the temperature of the sea around them and release huge volumes of fresh water as they melt. This affects conditions for all marine life - from simple organisms like plankton, all the way up to the biggest creatures in the ocean, the whales.

David White Robotic gliders will be used to gather measurements under and around the iceberg

The team will use two underwater gliders that will spend almost four months in and around A68a. They'll study water temperature and how clean the water is.

"We'll probably put one each end of the berg," said BAS oceanographer Dr Povl Abrahamsen.

"We'll be deploying the gliders but they'll actually be piloted from the UK, by teams at the National Oceanography Centre and at BAS."

Why is it a big problem for wildlife?

Reuters King penguins are among the wildlife that lives on the South Georgia Islands

One of the worst places for A68a to anchor itself would be just to the southeast of South Georgia.

Scientists who are following the iceberg are concerned that if it gets stuck, it will block the routes that penguins and seals both use to go to hunt for food.

Professor Tarling from the British Antarctic Survey said: "The actual distance they have to travel to find food (fish and krill) really matters. If they have to do a big detour, it means they're not going to get back to their young in time."

It's not only penguins and sea lions that will be affected, other creatures that live on the seafloor could be crushed by the weight of the iceberg.

It may not come to this, of course. A68a could simply keep on moving past South Georgia.