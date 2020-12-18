How is Liverpool footballer Andy Robertson supporting children in Scotland?

New research from the Social Market Foundation (SMF) suggests almost two million children went short of food at some point during 2020 and food charities are expecting the demand for food parcels to increase over the Christmas period and winter months.

Lots of organisations have been working hard to provide those in need with food, and football clubs and players have also been getting involved.

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson, who has praised Marcus Rashford's efforts in tackling food poverty and described the player as a "credit to football", has also been inspired to help children in need.

He recently launched his own charity called AR26 which will support young people in his native Scotland. AR26 has teamed up with a number of Scottish charities to provide families with nutritious food and essentials over Christmas.