What is Crystal Palace FC doing to help tackle food poverty?

New research from the Social Market Foundation (SMF) suggests almost two million children went short of food at some point during 2020 and food charities are expecting the demand for food parcels to increase over the Christmas period and winter months.

Lots of organisations have been working hard to provide those in need with food, including football clubs.

Crystal Palace Football Club and its charity the Palace for Life Foundation delivered more than 16,500 meals delivered to locals during the first lockdown and it now aims to create and deliver a further 5,000 before Christmas.