Little Mix: Jesy Nelson has officially left the band

Getty Images

Jesy Nelson has confirmed that she is leaving Little Mix.

In a statement on social media the singer said: "The past nine years in Little Mix has been the most incredible time of my life."

But she also admitted that "the constant pressure of being in a girl group" and "living up to expectations" was "very hard".

Jesy said she made her decision for mental health reasons "after much consideration and with a heavy heart".

Little Mix also posted on their social media confirming the news: "This is an incredibly sad time for all of us but we are fully supportive of Jesy."

Jade, Perrie and Leigh-Anne added: "We love her very much and agree that it is so important that she does what is right for her mental health and well-being."

It's not the first time Jesy has opened up about her mental health and anxiety.

Leigh-Anne, Perrie and Jade will continue in the band and have said that they are "still very much enjoying our Little Mix journey" and that they "are not ready for it to be over".

The news comes a month after Jesy said she was taking an "extended" break from the pop group for "private medical reasons".

Little Mix

Jesy thanked fans for their support and told them: "I love you all so much and I could never have done this without you."

Little Mix were put together on The X Factor in 2011 and have gone on to become one of the biggest girl bands around.

This year they had their own TV talent show to find a band called Little Mix: The Search, and they recently released their sixth studio album titled Confetti.

The band are scheduled to go on a UK tour next year.