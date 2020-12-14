play
Little Mix: Jesy Nelson has officially left the band

Last updated at 18:15
Jesy Nelson has confirmed that she is leaving Little Mix.

In a statement on social media the singer said: "The past nine years in Little Mix has been the most incredible time of my life."

But she also admitted that "the constant pressure of being in a girl group" and "living up to expectations" was "very hard".

Jesy said she made her decision for mental health reasons "after much consideration and with a heavy heart".

Little Mix also posted on their social media confirming the news: "This is an incredibly sad time for all of us but we are fully supportive of Jesy."

Jade, Perrie and Leigh-Anne added: "We love her very much and agree that it is so important that she does what is right for her mental health and well-being."

It's not the first time Jesy has opened up about her mental health and anxiety.

Leigh-Anne, Perrie and Jade will continue in the band and have said that they are "still very much enjoying our Little Mix journey" and that they "are not ready for it to be over".

The news comes a month after Jesy said she was taking an "extended" break from the pop group for "private medical reasons".

Jesy thanked fans for their support and told them: "I love you all so much and I could never have done this without you."

Little Mix were put together on The X Factor in 2011 and have gone on to become one of the biggest girl bands around.

This year they had their own TV talent show to find a band called Little Mix: The Search, and they recently released their sixth studio album titled Confetti.

The band are scheduled to go on a UK tour next year.



Your Comments

Join the conversation

17 comments

  • @Indigo Tiger

    I liked your comment! Also I totally agree! Can I call you bestie or bezzie?

  • I hate little mix but it’s a shame for people that like it

  • I hope that Jesy is ok and the band keeps singing I love thier music but it will never be the same with out Jesy

  • I remember reading that if anyone left little mix the band would fall apart

  • It can be pretty hard to be in a girl band because you are always under pressure this is why I think that sometimes you have to give in and say “I just can’t do it any more.” It’s not giving up it’s just letting go . Sometimes it may feel like your being judged even if you aren’t , remember it’s alright to say no.

    • SpannerSloth replied:
      IKR!

  • So sad! My friend loves Little mix!

    • Indigo Tiger replied:
      Yes i do they are amazing best of luck jesy

  • No 😭😭😭
    Please no 😭😭😭
    I litterally started crying when I saw this article

    It won't be the same without Jesy 😭

  • Being under pressure can be overwhelming

  • Oh no!

  • Oh no! Jesy was really good!
    Yes I do agree it is certainly a good idea to leave the group because of medical issues, I wish you the best of luck Jesy x

  • Oh No! That's SO sad 😢😢 I love Little Mix, I hope shes OK and the band never dies.

    Have a great future Jesy.

    🌌☁✨Midnight Cloudy Butterfly ✨☁🌌
    🏥🌈😃Thank You NHS😃🌈🏥
    🎉🎊Fantastic F.O.T.M 's🎊🎉

    • Dara replied:
      I bet the band will die.
      The mahority is friendship and Little mix is not a 3 pices

  • Nooo! I ❤️ Little Mix 😭 I hope Jesy is alright! 😔

Newsround Home