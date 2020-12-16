Northern Lights: Check out these amazing pictures

If seeing the Northern Lights, or the Aurora Borealis, is something you would love to do - you might enjoy these pics! Travel photography blog Capture the Atlas has revealed the top photos from its Northern Lights Photographer of the Year competition. Check some of them out!
This breathtaking picture shows the Northern Lights coming together in late September 2020. The photographer said both the calm weather and the Moon made the lights appear nice and bright, along the ice of this lagoon in Iceland.
Agnieszka Mrowka
Look at this for a reflection! The photographer took this picture following a blizzard - she was waiting for help after her car got stuck in the snow. She said she had given up waiting for the Northern Lights to appear after four hours, but then they finally showed up and “danced” for about 10 minutes.
Iurie Belegurschi
This spectacular sight is of the Northern Lights on a stone beach of the Barents Sea, which can be found off the northern coasts of Norway and Russia. Look at the size of those boulders!
Sergey Korolev
These may look like some sort of snow creatures, but they are in fact trees covered with hard-packed snow! According to the photographer, the temperature was -24 degrees Celsius here and the Aurora Borealis were slowly climbing up to the sky before fading away in the background.
Petri Puurunen
If you want to see something which looks pretty magical - than look no further. This picture was taken near a lake edge in Canada.
Parker Burkett
This pic of the Northern Lights looks as if they are erupting from the mountain! It was taken in the Lyngen Alps, which are a mountain range in Norway, on a clear night in February. The photographer said the Northern Lights started moving very slowly and then kept building up in the sky. Wow!
Tor-Ivar Næss
This one looks a bit like a magical spell has just been cast! But it's actually of the Northern Lights at the top of the Skogafoss waterfall in Iceland.
Joaquín Marco
This was taken over the Vestrahorn mountain in Iceland. According to the photographer, the lights "continued to dance away" and "it was definitely a night to remember".
William Patino
Here's a mountain on a volcanic black sand beach in Iceland. It's surrounded by large dunes - which are rounded piles of sand or small bumps created by the wind. The sky is completely covered by the Northern Lights. Beautiful!
Nico Rinaldi
This pic is actually of the Southern Lights or the Aurora Australis which is Australia's version of the Northern Lights. The photographer said he "could barely contain his excitement" when the lights first showed up above Tasmania.