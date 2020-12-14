In September official figures showed that 1 in 20 pupils were estimated to be at home with lockdown related issues. We've been hearing from many of you that lots of you are still having to isolate.

In order to stop the spread of coronavirus, if you are told to self-isolate then you must stay at home for ten days, unless told otherwise. That rule changed on the Monday the 14th of December. Before that it was fourteen days.

This can have an affect on school studies as many class bubbles are having to go back to home learning if someone tests positive for Covid-19.

We spoke to Alex, Barney and Daisy about what they like about self-isolating and what they don't like.