London will move into tier three on Wednesday

London will move into tier three - the highest level of coronavirus restrictions in England - from midnight on Wednesday.

The tougher rules will also apply to parts of Essex and Hertfordshire. The areas are currently in tier two and are being 'moved up' because of a "sharp rise" in coronavirus cases.

It will affect around 10 million people.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock gave an update to MPs in the House of Commons on Monday afternoon. He said "we must act now" and explained that the action was important to help keep people safe.

The decision has been taken ahead of Wednesday which was when England's tier system was due to be reviewed.

The tiers were introduced after a second national lockdown ended on 2 December.

What are the tier three rules?

All areas in England have been put in one of three tiers - Medium, High and Very High.

Tier three means "Very High" and people in the area have to follow the strictest set of rules to help reduce the risk of catching and spreading the virus.

Tier three rules You cannot mix indoors or in private gardens with anybody you do not live with, or who is not in your support bubble.

You can meet in a group of up to six people in outdoor spaces like parks, beaches or the countryside.

Cafes, restaurants and pubs must close except for delivery and takeaway.

Places of worship can remain open, but you must not mix with anyone outside your household (unless you have a reason by law).

Shops and hairdressers can stay open.

Organised outdoor sport, can continue, however higher-risk contact activities should not take place.

Organised indoor sport is not allowed, except for indoor disability sport, sport for educational reasons and supervised sport for people under the age of 18.

Sports fans cannot watch games in stadiums.

Indoor entertainment places like bowling alleys and cinemas must close.

People are advised not to travel to and from tier three areas.

Why do these areas need tougher rules?

Mr Hancock said the tougher rules in these areas were essential to help get the virus under control and to protect the NHS.

"We must take actions that are not necessarily easy, but are effective," he said.

He also added that "a new variant of coronavirus" has been identified - that is a new strain or version of the virus - "which may be associated with the faster spread in the south of England".

He explained that "there is currently nothing to suggest" this version is more likely to cause serious disease though, and that it is "highly unlikely" it will fail to respond to a vaccine.

The BBC's Medical Editor Fergus Walsh said: "There are lots of variants and at this stage, I wouldn't interpret too much into it because it's what viruses do, they mutate a bit...It sounds immediately very scary but I don't think there's anything to be unduly alarmed about."

How have people reacted?

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has described the announcement that London will move into tier three as "incredibly disappointing" for businesses.

However he has urged all Londoners to follow the rules.

He also wants the government to consider asking secondary schools and colleges "which don't yet have testing facilities, to close early and to reopen a bit later in January to allow time for weekly testing to be put in place".

It's as schools in Greenwich, an area of London, have been asked to close and move all learning online for most pupils from Tuesday.

A spokesman for the Department for Education has previously said it is important for children to stay in school until the end of term.