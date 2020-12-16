To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. PS5, Xbox series X and video games round up

There have been some pretty cool new releases recently, with the new next gen consoles being released.

It isn't just new consoles, what about games to play on them.

Some games are brand new and some have just had a next gen refresh.

We put Newsround's intrepid gamer, Alex Humphreys on the case.

Here are her top picks of games out this Christmas, take a look!

Fifa 21

The new version of Fifa has better graphics, more reactions added for those big goal moments and new cinematic footage - like shots of teams arriving on their coaches, and fans entering the stadium.

If you've already bought Fifa 21 for your Xbox One or PS4 and you now have a next gen console, then you will get a free upgrade to the next gen version of this game, so you don't have to buy it twice.

Madden NFL 21

EA Sports Madden NFL puts you in control of your favourite NFL teams

The world's biggest American Football video game has also has a next gen upgrade.

The new version uses something called next gen stats, which is data from real athletes in real NFL games - which has tracked the movements and speed of thousands of real players, and brought that info into the game, so that YOUR game looks and feels even more realistic.

Just like Fifa 21, if you've already bought the game for ps4 or Xbox one, you'll get a free upgrade with the new console.

Immortals Fenyx Rising

Immortals Fenyx Rising is a new adventure game from Ubisoft - available on Xbox, PlayStation and Switch.

Playing as Fenyx, your mission is to save the gods from the evil baddie, Typhon.

You'll explore a massive open world, take on some side-quests and puzzles, and battle to restore the powers of the gods, and basically save the world, in this action-packed adventure, all based on Greek mythology.

Astro's Playroom

Sony PlayStation Astro's Playroom is all about showing off what the new PlayStation Dualsense controller can do

Astro's Playroom is basically about showing off the new PS5 controller and how to use it.

You take control of Astro and explore four worlds, each one showing different ways which you can use your new PS5 Dualsense controller and the different ways your controller will react. Suitable for all the family!

Spiderman Miles Morales

Spiderman Miles Morales launched with the PS5, in this latest adventure in Marvel's Spider-Man universe, you play as teenager Miles Morales as he gets used to his new life as a Spiderman.

You can play it on the PS4 but on the PS5 the lighting looks better, and you can really feel what's coming through the new controller and its vibration technology.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

If you liked Little Big Planet then chances are you're going to love Sackboy: A big Adventure.

This time he's back with some new friends and some new moves… but this game is different to the original - it focuses more on a story adventure rather than creating your own world and it's all in 3D.

Your mission is to save the sack-folk from the evil Vex. This next gen game launched with the PS5 but as with all PS5 games, you can also play it on the PS4.

Fortnite - Chapter 2 Season 5

Not only is there a new Fortnite Season this Christmas, but Epic Games has announced a new subscription service to go with the new Chapter 2 Season 5… it means that for a monthly fee you get the Battle Pass for the full season, some extra in-game rewards and V bucks to spend every month.

Just Dance 21

If having a boogie in your living room is more your thing, then Just Dance 21 might be right up your street. With 40 new tracks to dance to, it will be hard work to master these moves before Christmas.

Forza Horizon 4

Playground Games If racing super fast and exotic cars are your thing, Forza Horizons could be right up your street!

There are some great racing games out there at the moment. Forza Horizon 4 which is exclusive to Xbox has been given a next gen refresh for the Series X and Series S.

It means races look even better and load up times are faster.

Dirt 5

The new off-road rally game, Dirt 5, also looks great on next gen - and you can even choose if you'd rather have better graphics or smoother gameplay for your races.

Putting you right in the driving seat to have more control over your game, Dirt 5 is available on all platforms apart from Switch.

World Rally Championship 9

One racing game that is available on the Switch as well as all other platforms is World Rally Championship 9, which has also been given a next gen upgrade - and if you're playing on the PS5, you'll really feel a difference with the controller's new haptic sensors and adaptive triggers.

So braking around a tight corner, for example, feels more realistic as the trigger is harder to press.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Moon Studios Ori features beautiful animated worlds

Ori and the Will of the Wisps is a platforming adventure, available on Xbox, Windows and Switch.

This sequel to Ori and the Blind Forest has new spells, a vast colourful world, and a new shard system, which lets you power-up your skills as you journey to find Ori's mysterious true destiny.

New Year new games

There have been a few games delayed this year. That means we can look forward to titles such as Lego Star Wars - The Skywalker Saga and the new PS5 Ratchet and Clank game, in the new year.