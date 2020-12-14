play
Google services return to normal

Last updated at 14:08
If you've struggled to get on YouTube today then you're not alone.

Lots of Google's services, including the video streaming site, went down for users around the world. The outage started shortly before noon UK time, and lasted more than half an hour before services were restored.

Google confirmed its entire suite of apps had suffered but didn't say what had caused the issue.

Visitors attempting to visit the YouTube website for example, were met with an error message which said: "Something went wrong".

YouTube was just one of the services knocked offline

It also had a knock-on effect on other apps, with players of the smartphone game Pokémon Go, for example, reporting being unable to log in.

Google has now said that it's restored service for the vast majority of its users, just over an hour after the outage was first reported.

The company said it would "continue to work towards restoring service for the remaining affected users" but that no further updates would be provided via its service status website.

"Please rest assured that system reliability is a top priority at Google and we are making continuous improvements to make our systems better," the company said.

