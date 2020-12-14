Gerard Houllier: Tributes paid to ex-Liverpool boss

Getty Images

Tributes have been paid to former Liverpool manager Gerard Houllier who has died at the age of 73.

The Frenchman was the Liverpool boss between 1998 and 2004 and led them to five major trophies, including the FA Cup, League Cup and Uefa Cup treble in 2000-01.

The current Premier League champions have said they are thinking of Houllier's family and friends.

Current Red's skipper Jordan Hendersonsaid: "A great man and a great manager. Liverpool will be forever grateful."

While, Match of the Day presenter Gary Linekersaid Houllier was "one of football's smartest, warmest and loveliest people".

Rangers manager and former LFC captain, Steven Gerrard, said he was "devastated" to hear the news.

"I will never forget what this man did for me and my career. Rest in peace Boss", he said.

Getty Images Houllier first gave Steven Gerrard the captaincy at Liverpool

Another former player, Jamie Carragher, said: "Loved that man to bits...he changed me as a person and as a player and got Liverpool back winning trophies. RIP Boss."

Ex-England and Liverpool star Michael Owensaid he was "absolutely heartbroken" to hear his old boss had died.

"A great manager and a genuinely caring man", he added.

Getty Images Four Liverpool legends - Houllier with Jamie Carragher, Robbie Fowler and Steven Gerrard

Liverpool's local rivals Everton shared their condolences, saying: "Our thoughts are with the family of former France, Liverpool, PSG and Aston Villa manager Gerard Houllier, as well as those close to him on Merseyside. RIP Gerard."

England women's manager Phil Nevillesaid Houllier was "an absolute gentleman who, when I became a coach, was a great support, who came to see me before every game at the 2019 Women's World Cup to wish me all the best and to talk about the game he loved."

Who was Gerard Houllier?

Getty Images

It's well known in the football world that Liverpool dominated during the 1970's and 80's, winning almost 20 trophies across the two decades. But during the 1990's, Liverpool's fortunes faded.

However, for many fans and players, the resurgence of Liverpool and the success they have seen in recent years, was kick-started with Gerard Houllier in charge.

He moved to England and became joint manager at Liverpool alongside Roy Evans in 1998.

But three months later when Evans stepped down, Houllier was left in charge on his own.

It was during the 2000-01 season that Liverpool won three major trophies - the FA Cup, League Cup and Uefa Cup.

Houllier remained at Anfield for three more years (307 matches, 160 wins) before leaving in May 2004.

Getty Images Houllier later became technical director of women's football clubs Lyon and OL Reign. Here he is speaking to former Ballon D'Or winner, Ada Hegerberg

Later he was in charge at French side Lyon before working for the French Football Federation in 2007.

His last managerial role in football was as Aston Villa manager in 2011, but poor health led him to retire after nine months in charge.