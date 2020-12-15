Strictly Come Dancing: Who do you want to win?

The final four couples

There's not long now until we find out who will be the winner of this year's Strictly Come Dancing.

So, who could lift the Glitterball trophy?

Just four celebs are left after TV presenter and journalist Ranvir was voted out in last week's semi final.

HRVY, comedian Bill Bailey, Eastenders star Maisie Smith and TV personality Jamie Laing are all in the running.

But who is your favourite to win and why? Let us know by voting and commenting below.

What can we expect from the final?

Strictly has still been as glitzy and as glamorous as ever, despite the challenges of making a big TV dance show during a pandemic.

The final four have been chosen by the public and are ready to lace up their dance shoes and tap, twirl and shimmy their way to victory.

There's going to be show dances, a professional group performance and music from Robbie Williams.

The four final couples will each do three dances; a judges' pick, a show dance and a favourite dance.

All of the 2020 celebs will return to the ballroom for one last time too.

Boxer Nicola Adams and Katya Jones will also be back doing a non-competitive routine.

They made history as the first same-sex couple to compete on the show, but had to leave the competition early when Katya tested positive for coronavirus.

HRVY and Janette

Guy Levy/BBC/PA Media

HRVY and Janette will be dancing a Jive for their judges' pick to Faith by Stevie Wonder FT. Ariana Grande.

For their favourite dance they'll perform an American Smooth and for their show dance HRVY and Janette are dancing to Boogie Wonderland by Brittany Murphy.

Maisie and Gorka

Guy Levy/BBC/PA Media

Maisie and Gorka will be dancing the Samba as their judges' pick to Samba (Conga) by Gloria Estefan.

Their show dance will be We Need A Little Christmas by Idina Menzel.

For their favourite dance, Maisie and Gorka will be quickstepping to When You're Smiling by Andy Williams.

Bill and Oti

Guy Levy/BBC/PA Media

Bill and Oti have chosen a Quickstep to Talk To The Animals by Bobby Darin for their judges' pick.

The Show Must Go On by Queen for their show dance and for their favourite dance they will bringing back their epic routine to Rapper's Delight by The Sugarhill Gang.

Jamie and Karen

Guy Levy/BBC/PA Media

Jamie and Karen will be doing the Charleston to Zero To Hero from Disney's Hercules as their judges' pick.

They'll dance to I'm Still Standing by Taron Egerton for their show dance, and their favourite dance will be to Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now) by C+C Music Factory.

Now you know what they've all got planned, who has your vote and why? This won't affect the show's results - we just want to know who your favourite is this year!

