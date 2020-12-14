Hot water freezes instantly in China's icy winter

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. China: It's so cold that water freezes instantly it leaves bottles

Can you imagine it being so cold that hot water freezes immediately?

Well, that's what's happening in some parts of China!

Parts of the country are so cold that people are experimenting by squirting water out of flasks and seeing it freeze into spectacular designs!

China's northernmost city of Mohe in Heilongjiang Province has seen its temperature plummet to minus 44.3 degrees Celsius on Sunday, the lowest since the beginning of winter.

The extremely cold climate has attracted lots of tourists from across the country to experience the snowy world and splashing water into the air to become ice.

How does it work?

When hot water is thrown into the freezing air, it rapidly cools down and turns into ice crystals, forming an arc-shaped ice halo.

It looks like lots of arrows shooting in a circle, and even makes an icy cracking sound!

It's pretty amazing but remember not to try it at home - it could be dangerous and only works in extreme low temperatures which rarely, if ever, happen in the UK.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Check out the polar votex in Chicago in 2019

"I saw some online videos showing people splashing water into the air to become ice in Mohe, so I came here to feel the cold and then take a try, too," said Li Guohua, a teenager from south China's Guangdong Province.

Mohe is nicknamed "China's Arctic Town" it has only seven-hour daytime and 17-hour night around the winter solstice. It is also usually China's coldest place in winter.

Mohe holds the record for the lowest temperature ever recorded in China: -52.3 degrees Celsius, measured on February 13, 1969

Compared to that the lowest temperature the UK has ever faced is a toasty -27 degrees Celsius!