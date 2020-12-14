The temperatures in parts of China are so cold that people are having fun experimenting by squirting water out of bottles and seeing it freeze instantly!

China's northernmost city of Mohe in Heilongjiang Province has seen its temperature plummet to minus 44.3 degrees Celsius on Sunday, the lowest since the beginning of winter.

It's pretty amazing but remember not to try it at home - it could be dangerous and only works in extreme low temperatures which rarely, if ever, happen in the UK.