Online learning for some schools in London for last week of term

Getty Images Some classrooms in the London borough of Greenwich may be empty for the final week of term.

Schools in Greenwich, an area of London, have been asked to move all learning online from Tuesday due to a rise in coronavirus cases.

It means some pupils will have their last week of learning before Christmas online.

The local council, which is behind this advice, is saying schools should remain open for vulnerable children and those of key workers, but for all other pupils to learn remotely.

The National Education Union said the decision was "very sensible" but the government's Department for Education says that its priority is keeping schools open.

The local council is saying that bringing the rate of infection down is an urgent matter and that the government needs to be more flexible in these circumstances.

Councillor Danny Thorpe wrote to parents saying he was "extremely sorry" for the disruption this was likely to cause.

However, not all schools in the London borough will close as it is down to each individual head teacher to decide whether to follow the advice or not.

Secondary school pupils in the rest of London and in neighbouring counties, Kent and Essex are being urged to get tested amongst rises in Covid-19 cases.

Getty Images Schools in the borough of Greenwich, which is where the O2 arena is, may have to close this week due to a rise in coronavirus cases in the area.

What is happening everywhere else?

Schools in England are allowed to close a day early for Christmas.

Schools minister Nick Gibb told MPs that schools could schedule an inset day on Friday 18 December to allow "six clear days" before Christmas Eve.

All secondary schools and colleges in Wales are currently closed from today but lessons are carrying on online in the week up to the Christmas break.

In Scotland schools will remain open as usual in the run up to the holidays.

In Northern Ireland there were no plans to extend the Christmas school holiday.