Have your say: Cinema vs streaming which do you prefer?

Getty Images Do you miss popcorn, big screens and comfy seats?

Coronavirus restrictions have meant cinemas around the world have had to change how they do things and lots had to close during lockdown.

In an effort to still release films and avoid disappointing people some film companies have been putting their newest films on to streaming sites instead of waiting for cinemas to re-open.

Some of 2020's biggest hits were released this way and more are due to be put onto streaming sites this year and in 2021.

Disney's Mulan, The newest version of Roald Dahl's 'The Witches', and Trolls World Tour all skipped UK cinema release.

But is releasing films this way a good thing or do you miss going to the cinema?

On Christmas Day Disney's streaming site Disney+ will release its new film Soul.

It was announced earlier this month that in America Warner Bros will be putting all of their 2021 films onto HBO Max, a site that isn't yet available in the UK.

Tom and Jerry and Space Jam: A New Legacy will be released on the site.

Some people think it's great but others feel more should be done to save cinema rather than replace it.

Warner Bros. however made a statement to say it had no choice other than to come up with "creative solutions".

Getty Images Do you prefer watching new films in your pyjamas at home?

What do you think? Do you prefer going to the cinema or watching films at home? Let us know by voting below.

