Strictly Come Dancing: The semi-final results, who went home?

BBC Ravnir and Giovanni

It was week eight and the semi-finals for Strictly Come Dancing this weekend.

The remaining couples tried to dance their way into next week's final.

Ranvir and Giovanni were voted out this week after a public vote and a dance off with Jamie and his partner Karen.

Ranvir - who is a TV presenter and journalist was the seventh celebrity to leave the show,

There are now four couples left for next week's final.

If you missed it no need to worry we have a mini round up below!

BBC Strictly Jamie and Karen survived the dance off again on Saturday

The judges scores from Saturday's show were combined with votes from the public and Jamie and Karen and Ranvir and Giovanni had scored the lowest and had to face the 'dance off".

Ranvir and her partner Giovanni danced a Waltz to Waltz to Un Giorno Per Noi.

Jamie and Karen opted for a Salsa dance and danced to Last Dance by Donna Summer.

After they danced the judges were asked to save the couple they thought deserved to be in next week's final.

Motsi chose to save Ranvir and Giovanni and she said: : "Well this was really one tough decision, we had two beautiful dances, two beautiful human beings and I will save Ranvir and Giovanni."

However, Craig chose to save Jamie and Karen and so did head judge Shirley Ballas who had the deciding vote!

Shirley said:"Well again, this is very difficult because I've grown to love both couples. I'm getting quite emotional now. Musicality, determination, conviction from both teams, they just gave their all. But I just feel that one couple had a little more determination, a little bit more 'I'm not leaving without that trophy' and with that in mind I'm saving Jamie and Karen."

When asked how she feels about leaving the show Ranvir said:

"There's some really beautiful moments in there and so much more than I ever expected and I'm sad not to be in the Final. But at the same time, I am glad that we've moved people to tears and the argentine tango was an amazing moment. We've had some really fantastic memorable moments and I know I couldn't have got this far without you." Ranvir Singh , TV Presenter and Journalist

Her partner Giovanni said he hoped that Ranvir felt like a "better person" after her experience on the show he added that she was "truly an amazing person inside and out."

Little Mix performing at the semi-final results show without Jesy

The semi-final result show also had a performance from Little Mix!

Little Mix haven't performed together since band member Jesy Nelson announced her break from the group.

Leigh-Anne, Perrie and Jade performed their hit single 'Break Up Song' without Jesy.

The final will see HRVY and Janette, comedian Bill and Oti, Maisie and Gorka, and Jamie and Karen all battle it out on the dance floor for the glitter ball trophy.

What did you think of the semi-final and who do you want to win Strictly 2020? Let us know in the comments!