Schools in Wales are to introduce mass testing in 2021

Getty Images Mass testing has already been taking place in Merthyr Tydfil in South Wales

From the start of 2021, regular coronavirus tests may become part of your daily school routine, if you live in Wales.

It is in order to try and stop the spread of COVID-19 and to avoid pupils having to isolate at home during school time.

From January, pupils and staff who have come into contact with someone who has coronavirus, will be able to take daily lateral flow tests for up to ten days.

These particular tests are much quicker, giving a result in less than an hour, because they don't have to be sent to a lab to be processed.

Those who test negative can continue going to school, and those who test positive would self-isolate and book a normal swab test to confirm they are positive.

To begin with, this will only be happening in secondary schools and colleges, but is expected to also be rolled out to primary schools.

Each school will be offered support, equipment and training, and all special school staff will be offered weekly testing.

But Wales' Health Minister Vaughan Gething said testing by itself won't be enough to stop the spread of the virus.

"Testing... needs to be taken alongside other infection prevention control measures, including appropriate social distancing and hand hygiene measures."

Currently, all secondary schools and colleges in Wales are closed but lessons are carrying on online in the week up to the Christmas break.