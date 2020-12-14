Justin Bieber and NHS choir Christmas song collab

Getty Images

Pop mega-star Justin Bieber and an NHS choir have teamed up in the hope of topping the music charts this Christmas!

They're joining together five years after going head-to-head in a closely fought race for Christmas number one in 2015!

The Lewisham and Greenwich NHS choir have now added their voices to a special version of Bieber's track Holy with profits split between NHS Charities Together and the choir's local NHS Trust charity.

The piano-led Holy, which also features Chance the Rapper, focuses on Bieber's Christian beliefs and his love for his wife Hailey.

Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Choir NHS Choir from 2015 with Gareth Malone

Bieber said: "It's great to be reunited with the Lewisham and Greenwich NHS choir, as we share a fun bit of UK chart history together.

"Especially in these difficult times, I'm humbled to team up with them for a charity single that will benefit NHS workers on the frontlines of this pandemic and pay tribute to their unbelievable dedication."

In 2015, Bieber's hit Love Yourself and the choir's A Bridge Over You were competing to become Christmas number one.

Once he heard about the choir's song, Bieber told his millions of Twitter followers to help the choir reach the top of the singles chart.

They got their number one and Bieber travelled to London to present them with their chart award.

This year's song from Bieber and the choir is available from Friday December 18.