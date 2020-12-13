play
Watch Newsround

Harry Potter first edition sells for £68k!

Last updated at 08:57
comments
View Comments (8)
back and front cover of a copy of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone
The first editions initially sold for £10.99 when printed in 1997

A first edition of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone has fetched an amazing £68,000 at auction.

The book was among 500 hardback copies printed in 1997 - 300 of them went to schools and libraries and 200 went to shops.

This copy is one of those that was sold in shops for £10.99 which makes it rarer - that's why it's sold for such a high amount.

How much have other books sold for?
Emma Watson (C) poses together with fellow cast members Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint (L)Reuters
Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe appeared in the films between 2001 and 2011

Another first edition, which nearly sold for 50p in a car boot sale, got £50,000 in an online auction on Friday.

A library copy featuring date stamps sold for £19,000, while another sold for £17,500.

One of the most expensive copies of Harry Potter to sell at auction, sold for £150,000 in 2013.

It had notes from JK Rowling and 22 original drawings from her in it.

The most expensive Harry Potter book ever sold by Bonhams was in 2017 for a whopping £106,250!

It was owned by one of JK Rowling's friends, whose kids had met at nursery in Edinburgh, and has a special inscription in it which is dated one month and one day after it was first published.

Would you pay big money for a first edition copy of Harry Potter? Let us know in the comments.

More like this

Harry Potter.

'Harry Potter will be back' says Daniel Radcliffe

Remus.

Harry Potter dog: The dog that responds to magic spells

Harry Potter's top 5 locations
play
1:58

Harry Potter 20th anniversary: Top locations from the book

Your Comments

Join the conversation

8 comments

  • Even if I had the money, it's pretty pointless anyways. I've got the same cover as that one in hardback at home but with someone else (maybe Nicholas Flamel) on the back but it wouldn't be sold for anything really. Does anyone have the four illustrated books? They're really cool!

  • Wow! Why would you pay THAT much for a book? I think its expensive when you go to a book shop or a super market and there £15 lol 😆

  • In the quiz I belong to the Potters . And my cousin is also belonging to the Potters(obviously)

  • I want all of that money

  • Wow! That is a crazy amount of money!😮

  • That's a LOT of money!!!

  • As much as I love Harry Potter, I wouldn't afford it. 🤣📚
    But it would be so cool to have that copy!! 😁

  • wow , first comment!

Top Stories

girl-star-gazing

Space News: What's happening as 2020 comes to an end?

comments
5
Romain with his helmet

F1 driver Romain Grosjean reveals helmet designed by his kids

comments
6
Margaret and Luna

Newborn giraffe named after first person to get vaccine

comments
11
Newsround Home