Harry Potter first edition sells for £68k!

The first editions initially sold for £10.99 when printed in 1997

A first edition of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone has fetched an amazing £68,000 at auction.

The book was among 500 hardback copies printed in 1997 - 300 of them went to schools and libraries and 200 went to shops.

This copy is one of those that was sold in shops for £10.99 which makes it rarer - that's why it's sold for such a high amount.

How much have other books sold for?

Another first edition, which nearly sold for 50p in a car boot sale, got £50,000 in an online auction on Friday.

A library copy featuring date stamps sold for £19,000, while another sold for £17,500.

One of the most expensive copies of Harry Potter to sell at auction, sold for £150,000 in 2013.

It had notes from JK Rowling and 22 original drawings from her in it.

The most expensive Harry Potter book ever sold by Bonhams was in 2017 for a whopping £106,250!

It was owned by one of JK Rowling's friends, whose kids had met at nursery in Edinburgh, and has a special inscription in it which is dated one month and one day after it was first published.

