F1 driver Romain Grosjean reveals helmet designed by his kids

Last updated at 09:20
HelmetGrosjean/twitter

Formula 1 driver Romain Grosjean has been showing off a racing helmet that's been designed by his three children.

He originally planned to wear it at this weekend's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix taking place in the Middle East.

But he says he's going to keep it for a future race as he won't be competing this weekend.

That's because he was involved in a crash at the last Grand Prix which saw his car burst into flames.

Luckily he survived and was able to escape the vehicle because of the car's safety features..

Romain with his helmetGROSJEAN/TWITTER
Romain is pleased with his specially designed helmet!

The helmet was designed by his sons, Sacha and Simon, and daughter, Camille.

Grosjean posted pictures on social media, describing the helmet as "the most beautiful I could imagine".

The F1 driver is missing the last race of the season, but is expected to be back in the driver's seat next season.

What do you think of this special helmet? Let us know in the comments!

  • That’s adorable! Grosjean you are so so so amazing and brave for surging that horrific crash with only burns! Well done, I’m sure you will do amazing next season!!

  • When will he race again

    • FootballGirl298 replied:
      Next season

  • Soo cool

  • I love custom things and that looks so cool

  • Aw that's so cute!! ⛑️👷😃

