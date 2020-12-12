The trailer for Sia's new film 'Music', featuring dancer Maddie Ziegler as a teenager with autism, has faced some criticism upon its recent release.

There has been a lot of discussion about how autism has been portrayed in the film.

People have also been questioning why Sia decided to cast Maddie - who doesn't have autism - as the main character, instead of an actor who does.

Shanequa has been looking into the debate. She spoke to Charlie, a young actor with autism, to find out more about it.

Watch the video to find out more!