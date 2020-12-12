play
Strictly 2020: Nadiya Bychkova sets world record in pro challenge

Last updated at 12:53
Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Nadiya Bychkova has set a world record during the annual pro challenge on It Takes Two - Strictly's companion show.

For the first time in Strictly and Guinness World Records history, fifteen of the professional dancers attempted to set a world record for the most complete fleckerls performed in thirty seconds!

The fleckerl is a fast moving spin that is performed during a Viennese Waltz.

In order for the step to qualify, each fleckerl must consist of six steps. If any of these steps are missed then the fleckerl will be disqualified.

That sounds like a pretty tough challenge!

Strictly pro challenge leader board
Nadiya topped the leaderboard for the annual pro challenge

Dancer Nadiya Bychkova achieved an impressive total of 25 fleckerls.

Each attempt was judged by - who else - Craig Revel Horwood.

An official Guinness World Records adjudicator was also on hand to make sure the moves were performed correctly.

Nadiya doesn't have a professional partner this year, but is one of the show's team of professional dancers.

In second place was Neil Jones, who completed 24 fleckerls.

Anton Du Beke also achieved his highest ever result for a Strictly Pro challenge, completing 19 fleckerls in the allotted time.

It Takes Two is the Strictly companion show that airs on BBC Two during the week. The final episode of the series will air on Friday 18th December.

