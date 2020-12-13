What's your favourite Christmas song?

Getty Images/Kevin Mazur 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' is a UK number one after 26 years!

Singer Mariah Carey's song 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' has finally topped the UK music charts after 26 years!

It was originally released in 1994 but only managed to get to number two in the UK charts that year.

That didn't stop it - it's been a classic Christmas favourite ever since and has now reached number one by pushing Ariana Grande's Positions off the top spot.

Mariah was really happy to hear the news and said: "Happy Christmas UK! We finally made it!"

"We are keeping the Christmas spirit alive together despite how dismal the year's been."

But, is All I Want For Christmas your favourite festive tune or is it something else? Let us know!

