What's your favourite Christmas song?

Last updated at 12:10
Mariah-Carey-on-stageGetty Images/Kevin Mazur
'All I Want For Christmas Is You' is a UK number one after 26 years!

Singer Mariah Carey's song 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' has finally topped the UK music charts after 26 years!

It was originally released in 1994 but only managed to get to number two in the UK charts that year.

That didn't stop it - it's been a classic Christmas favourite ever since and has now reached number one by pushing Ariana Grande's Positions off the top spot.

Mariah was really happy to hear the news and said: "Happy Christmas UK! We finally made it!"

"We are keeping the Christmas spirit alive together despite how dismal the year's been."

But, is All I Want For Christmas your favourite festive tune or is it something else? Let us know!

It's the time of year to get on the Christmas tunes, but which one is your favourite? Tell us in the comments!

  • My favourite Christmas songs at do they know its Christmas and Mary's boy child (boney m version)

  • I agree

  • My favourite Christmas songs are last Christmas and Santa tell me.
    Merry Christmas 🎄!

  • I quite like “do they know it’s Christmas” and “snow song show” by hatsune miku!

  • All I want for Christmas is you - Mirah cerey
    Or
    Merry Christmas everyone- shakin’ stevens

  • How do you do the vote thing? I can’t get it to work. When I try to drag them it just goes to a weird screen. Is it a thing that happens on mobile or is anyone else struggling?

  • Mine is Last Christmas by Wham it’s a great song everyone sings ‘last Christmas I gave you my heart but the very next day you sold it on Ebay’

    • GamesandGuineaPigs replied:
      Me too! My cousins and I made up a version involving cake pops 😂

  • My personal favourite Christmas tune is definitely In The Bleak - Mid Winter because it is a slow peaceful song.

  • my favourite is 'all i want for Christmas is you'
    before lockdown and all the different rules me and my friends would sing Christmas songs in class 😂

    • bluemoonrabbit_11 replied:
      i also like 'last Christmas' and 'merry Christmas everyone'

  • Santa tell me by Ariana grande

  • my favourites are ' I want a hippopotamus for christmas ' and BTS's christmas version of Dynamite!

    • Squishmallow23 replied:
      And I like Little Donkey and Walking in a winter wonderland !

