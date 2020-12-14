Why are farmers in India protesting in Delhi?

Getty Images People from all over the country are gathering in New Delhi to protest against new farming laws

Tens of thousands of farmers from across India are protesting against government reforms on farming laws in the country.

There has been a lot of anger against these new laws, as farmers believe that they are not in their best interests and will harm their business.

Farmers say they will continue to protest until the government changes back the reforms.

The governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) says these reforms are necessary to increase farm incomes and productivity.

What has been happening?

Farmers in northern India have been protesting against the reforms since they were first introduced in September.

Thousands took to the streets back then, where they blocked motorways and railway tracks in different states.

In the last two weeks tens of thousands of farmers have travelled to Delhi to protest and there have been clashes with the police.

Lots of them have travelled from the states of Haryana and Punjab - which are areas that grow lots of food.

Farmers have been protesting for around two weeks and it is becoming difficult to leave or enter the capital as there are too many people blocking entrances and exits.

Protesters have set up temporary camps and kitchens to feed the crowds.

Getty Images Kitchens in the capital have been providing food to protesters who have set up camp

What do the new India farming rules mean?

The reforms seek to change rules around selling, pricing and storage of farm produce - rules that have protected Indian farmers for decades.

Farmers are angry about three new farm bills which the government said would change the way the agricultural sector works.

However, farmers say this was done without consultation and they fear losing earnings and their protection over guaranteed prices.

Most farmers sell the majority of their produce at government-controlled markets for an assured price called the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

They're worried that the changes will lead to the government removing MSP, leaving farmers in the lurch.

The governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has denied this but farmers say there is no guarantee that it won't happen.

Getty Images Huge crowds have gathered all over Delhi causing disruption

Why isn't being able to sell direct to different businesses a good thing?

The reforms to farming laws could result in uncertainty for farmers.

The new rules allow private buyers to take over much of the market, allowing them to hold onto essential farming produce - only government agencies could do this before.

A big worry for farmers is that big businesses could take control over prices of their produce, which would eventually affect their income.

What are farmers saying?

Gurnam Singh Charuni, who is one of the main leaders of the protest said, "we will lose our lands, we will lose our income if you let big business decide prices and buy crops".

The government has said the system which guarantees farmers a certain price for their produce will continue, and they will not withdraw the MSP they currently offer - but farmers are suspicious.

"First, farmers will feel attracted towards these private players, who will offer a better price for the produce. The government mandis will pack up meanwhile and after a few years, these players will start exploiting the farmers. That's what we fear," Multan Singh Rana, a farmer in the northern state of Punjab, told BBC Punjabi.

There have been lots of talks between the farmers and the government but so far they have not managed to agree.