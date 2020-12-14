Are you giving a Christmas present to your teacher?

Getty Images

Giving Christmas presents to teachers is a tradition some of you may be used to doing before you break up for the holidays, but with coronavirus restrictions this year, some schools are advising people not to give gifts and cards.

Schools and local councils who have made these decisions, believe this is best to try and prevent coronavirus from spreading.

Instead they are suggesting other ways pupils can say thanks to their teachers, such as by sending Christmas cards electronically or by donating to charity.

Head teacher Fergal Browne at St. Joseph's Boys School in Carlow, the Republic of Ireland, told us that the school is not banning children and parents from giving Christmas presents, but said they "are cautious about cards and presents being shared" and that their school are "adopting a sensible approach".

He explained that, for example, presents may not be opened for 72 hours and hands will be washed after the opening of presents.

In the school's most recent newsletter parents were told that there was no need to buy presents for teachers, because "parents have enough expense at Christmas".

We want to know what you think of this. Will you be giving a Christmas present to your teacher this year? Or will you be doing something different? Have YOUR say by taking part in our vote, and let us know what you think by leaving a message in the comments below.

