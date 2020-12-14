play
Watch Newsround

Are you giving a Christmas present to your teacher?

Last updated at 06:35
comments
View Comments
A boy giving a present to his teacher.Getty Images

Giving Christmas presents to teachers is a tradition some of you may be used to doing before you break up for the holidays, but with coronavirus restrictions this year, some schools are advising people not to give gifts and cards.

Schools and local councils who have made these decisions, believe this is best to try and prevent coronavirus from spreading.

Instead they are suggesting other ways pupils can say thanks to their teachers, such as by sending Christmas cards electronically or by donating to charity.

Head teacher Fergal Browne at St. Joseph's Boys School in Carlow, the Republic of Ireland, told us that the school is not banning children and parents from giving Christmas presents, but said they "are cautious about cards and presents being shared" and that their school are "adopting a sensible approach".

He explained that, for example, presents may not be opened for 72 hours and hands will be washed after the opening of presents.

In the school's most recent newsletter parents were told that there was no need to buy presents for teachers, because "parents have enough expense at Christmas".

We want to know what you think of this. Will you be giving a Christmas present to your teacher this year? Or will you be doing something different? Have YOUR say by taking part in our vote, and let us know what you think by leaving a message in the comments below.

If you can't see this vote, click here.

More like this

'Thank you' displayed on a table.

Send us your thank you messages!

School corridor with secondary school pupils wearing masks

Coronavirus: Welsh secondary schools and colleges to close from Monday

How to boss christmas written on festive baubles
play
1:43

Ways to boss Christmas during covid

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

A member of staff shows a lateral flow test

Welsh schools to introduce mass testing in January

Inayah with her grandma.

Grandparents: 'I want to give her a hug'

comments
waterfall

Air pollution threatens Scottish wildlife, report finds

comments
Newsround Home