Strictly 2020: Performances from the dancers and Little Mix

Guy Levy/BBC

After a marvellous Musicals Week it is time for the Strictly semi-final! So, who is dancing to what and will there be any special guests?

Judges will be watching closely as each couple will perform two routines to try and impress them before the public gets the chance to vote.

Make sure you stick around for the results on Sunday night, 7.30pm, as special guests Little Mix will be performing their new single Break Up Song.

From Kylie Minogue to Will Smith, Christina Aguilera to Metallica, what will the couples be dancing to this week?

Who do you want to see in the final? Let us know in the comments!

Guy Levy/BBC The couples will be hoping for scores like these to get them a place in the Strictly final

Jamie and Karen

Guy Levy/BBC Jamie and Karen performed to a song from a musical all about someone called Jamie, handy that!

Last week, Jamie and Karen found themselves in the bottom two. They managed to secure their spot for the semi-finals after being saved by Craig Revel Horwood and Head Judge Shirley Ballas.

This week, Jamie and Karen will be dancing the quickstep to Thank God I'm A Country Boy by John Denver, as well as a smooth salsa to Last Dance by Donna Summer.

Will this be Jamie and Karen's last dance after last week's performance?

Maisie and Gorka

Guy Levy/BBC Maisie and Gorka performed a fun upbeat and energetic dance to a song from Little Shop of Horrors

Maisie and her partner Gorka will be performing a Viennese Waltz to A Thousand Years by Christina Perri.

A Viennese Waltz is where both dancers turn their bodies clockwise and their partner anti-clockwise and includes non-rotating steps in between each change in direction.

They will also be performing Will Smith's Getin' Jiggy Wit It in a couple's choice.

Ranvir and Giovanni

Guy Levy/BBC Ranvir's romantic dance impressed the judges and Motsi nearly cried when she was giving her score

Ranvir and Giovanni impressed the judges with their performance last week and scored 27 points.

Look out for their waltz to Un Giorno Per Noi, a slow piano and violin song by American singer Josh Groban.

To shake things up and keep things sweet, they will also be performing Candy Man by Christina Aguilera. Let's see what they come up with!

HRVY and Janette

Guy Levy/BBC HRVY brought all the sparkles and some seriously impressive moves on Musicals Week

Next up on our list is HRVY and Janette, who will be performing a song from the La La Land soundtrack, as well as a rumba to Kylie Minogue and James Corden's only you.

HRVY and Janette recently made history by becoming the first couple to achieve a perfect score in week six of the competition.

Bill and Oti

Guy Levy/BBC Bill and Oti danced to a song from the Phantom of the Opera on Saturday night

Bill and Oti will perform a Charleston dance to Won't You Come Home by Otti Patterson and Chris Barber.

They will also be performing a tango to Metallica's Enter Sandman.

We want to know who your favourite couple is and why? Who do you want to get through to the final and win the competition? What do you think of the series so far? Let us know in the comments below.