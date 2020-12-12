Why a ham sandwich has upset a Spanish football team

Irati Vidal / Twitter

A Spanish women's football team have complained of second-rate treatment after they were given ham sandwiches by the club as a post-match meal.

The snack, which included two slices of bread, with no butter and four slices of ham was handed out after the Rayo Femenino had played an away game at Levante.

The ham sandwich was seemingly one problem too many and it's being reported in Spain that the team has a number of things they are unhappy with the club about.

Spanish media said the players had considered going on strike before Rayo Feminino's game against Real Sociedad this week.

Journalist Irati Vidal tweeted a picture of the sandwich saying: "They are elite athletes but they are not treated as such. Rayo Feminino are tired of their conditions and consider not travelling to their next meeting in San Sebastián. On their last trip, this was their dinner."

Players have also claimed that their wages aren't being paid on time and have complained that they are treated badly in comparison to the club's men's side, Rayo Vallecano.

However the game against Real Sociedad did go ahead as planned with the team losing 2-0.

Rayo Vallecano say that the team's doctors gave the go-ahead for this kind of food to be served and that it's an appropriate meal for players to have after games have been played.

However the club has been accused of serving better meals for the men's first team.

Former Man City midfielder José Ángel Pozo is now a player for Rayo Vallecano men's team and says the food is not good enough for children playing a game of football let alone a professional women's team.

"After a game you should have a good dinner, not that sandwich I've seen and it's a shame", he said.

