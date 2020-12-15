play
BGirl Terra, the breakdancer aiming for Olympic gold

Since the announcement that breaking will be an official sport in the Paris 2024 Olympics b-girls and b-boys all over the world have a new goal to achieve, getting a gold medal!

One of those dancers is BGirl Terra who's been breaking since she was a tiny toddler at one-year-old.

Now at 14, she's entered competitions all over the world and has set her eyes on the prize by aiming for the Paris 2024 Olympics to compete in breaking.

Breaking started in New York City, America and now it has now travelled all over the world.

BGirl Terra's dance teacher Tom Malone wants his students to use the opportunities at the Olympics to showcase breaking as he never had the chance to as a kid.

Shanequa called them to get their reaction to the news and BGirl Terra was so excited, she couldn't help but dance! Take a look...

comments
comments
