Young diver Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix has won the BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year 2020.

This year the 16-year-old beat tough competition from footballer Jude Bellingham and Paralympic skier Neil Simpson in the running for the title.

Andrea was announced as the winner on Blue Peter on Thursday 10 December and she will also take part in the BBC Sports Personality of the Year live show on 20 December on BBC One.

Back in February, Andrea won her first solo international gold medal in the women's 10m platform at the Fina Diving Grand Prix in Rostock, Germany.

A month earlier she won a first senior British title in the same event at the British National Diving Championships - next she's aiming for the Olympics!