Restrictions lowered in parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland

Last updated at 13:00
A deserted Victoria Square shopping centre in BelfastDavid Young
Shopping centres in Northern Ireland have been deserted during the two-week lockdown

Coronavirus rules in Northern Ireland and Scotland have been relaxed in time for Christmas shopping.

Places like restaurants, cafes and non-essential shops will reopen again in both countries.

In Northern Ireland, a two-week lockdown has come to an end.

Shops, restaurants, gyms and churches can now reopen after strict measures lifted at midnight on Thursday.

But, households are still not allowed to mix indoors in private homes.

Confirming the lifting of restrictions on Thursday, First Minister Arlene Foster said the reproduction (R) number, was around 1, giving the Stormont Executive the "necessary headroom to move ahead with the planned changes".

Coronavirus: What is the R number?
Scotland

Non-essential shops across much of western Scotland - including Glasgow - are reopening for the first time in three weeks.

Eleven council areas in Scotland with the toughest Level 4 coronavirus restrictions have moved down one level from Friday.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced that many areas of the country would be changing levels after a review of lockdown restrictions. But warned that areas could "very easily go into reverse" unless people continued to follow the rules.

Cafes, restaurants and pubs will have to remain closed until Saturday.

barberGetty Images
Barbers and hairdressers were among the businesses that had to close under the level four rules

The areas being lowered into Level 3 are East Ayrshire, East Dunbartonshire, East Renfrewshire, Glasgow City, North Lanarkshire, Renfrewshire, South Ayrshire, South Lanarkshire, Stirling, West Dunbartonshire, and West Lothian.

More than two million people had been subject to the level four restrictions since 20 November.

In total, 16 areas of Scotland will see restrictions relaxed, while another 16 will remain in the same tier as they are currently in.

Inverclyde, Falkirk, and Angus will move from Level 3 to Level 2, and Dumfries and Galloway and the Scottish Borders will move from Level 2 to Level 1.

Christmas
What do you think about the Christmas rules?

The UK government along with devolved governments in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have agreed to a temporary easing of restrictions, allowing three households to mix in a bubble for five days from 23 to 27 December.

Northern Ireland, Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said: "If people want to have a nice Christmas, don't ruin it by being reckless over the next couple of weeks.

"We need people to be so careful, this is a crucial period."

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

