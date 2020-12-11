Taylor Swift: 'Evermore' becomes her second surprise album of 2020

Republic Records Folklore is the best-reviewed album of Taylor Swift's career

It's nearly Christmas so it's not like you're already excited enough...

But when fans heard the news that Taylor Swift was releasing her SECOND surprise album of the year - the internet went wild!

Swift has decided to give us an early Christmas present in the form of Evermore - a "sister album" to Folklore which was released out-of-the-blue in July.

The album dropped at midnight on Friday 11 December.

What else do we know about Evermore?

Instagram/taylorswift The superstar singer-songwriter surprised us all with this announcement!

Swift's first album of the year, Folklore, surprised fans with its indie / folk sound that people didn't expect from a Taylor Swift album.

Whilst different - it's certainly proving popular. Folklore, which was recorded during lockdown, topped the US and UK charts and earned the singer six Grammy award-nominations, including album of the year.

Her new release, Evermore, features songs from the same recording sessions and gives us more of this new-Swift-sound.

"To put it plainly, we just couldn't stop writing," she said.

"To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: To turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music. We chose to wander deeper in.

"I've never done this before," she continued. "In the past I've always treated albums as one-off eras and moved onto planning the next one after an album was released.

"There was something different with Folklore. In making it, I felt less like I was departing and more like I was returning. I loved the escapism I found in these imaginary /not imaginary tales.

"I loved the ways you welcomed the dreamscapes and tragedies and epic tales of love lost and found into your lives. So I just kept writing them."

Getty Images Bon Iver's Justin Vernon (left), rock trio and sisters Haim (middle) and The National's Aaron Dessner (right) are collaborators on the record

It's Swift's ninth album and has a whopping 17 tracks on it.

As with Folklore, this record contains collaborations with indie artists Bon Iver and Aaron Dessner from The National.

Female rock trio Haim also make an appearance.

Swift also announced that she has directed the video for the song Willow. It's set to be released at midnight on Friday 11 December - so set your alarms!