Time Person of the Year: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

TIME US President-elect Joe Biden (left) and Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris

US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have been named Time magazine Person of The Year for 2020.

That's right - not one, but TWO people have been recognised this year.

Time tweeted that the Biden-Harris duo "represents something historic".

They beat three other finalists: frontline healthcare workers including coronavirus expert Dr Anthony Fauci, the racial justice movement, and President Donald Trump, who lost the US election in November.

What is Time magazine?

It's America's longest-running weekly publication.

It's an honour to be named Person of the Year by Time and it's a tradition that started all the way back in 1927.

Every year, the magazine names the people or person it thinks has, "for better or for worse", made the biggest impact in the previous 12 months.

Previous winners have included Greta Thunberg, Barack Obama, Donald Trump, Martin Luther King and even Adolf Hitler.

The magazine also often puts together a list of the most influential people on the planet.

Why are Joe Biden AND Kamala Harris 'Person of the Year'?

Reuters

Time's editor-in-chief, Edward Felsenthal, explained why Biden and Harris have been chosen this year.

He said: "For changing the American story, for showing that the forces of empathy are greater than the furies of division, for sharing a vision of healing in a grieving world, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are TIME's 2020 Person of the Year."

Other winners

In 2019, the magazine expanded Person of the Year to include other categories.

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and member of US government's Coronavirus Task Force

The Guardians of the Year are Dr Anthony Fauci, a coronavirus expert, and frontline health workers.

Time wrote that "on the front line against Covid-19, the world's health care workers displayed the best of humanity - selflessness, compassion, stamina, courage."

Getty Images In May, protests started in Minneapolis where a black man named George Floyd died in police custody after being knelt on by a white officer

Porche Bennett-Bey, Assa Traoré, and racial justice organisers also won Guardians of the Year.

Time said: "When George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis in May, it was proof - if anyone needed it - that Black lives are still not treated as equal in America.

"In the aftermath of his death, a wave of outrage surged and was harnessed by organisers...to bring millions to the streets and spotlight the inequities in a world that claims to be far better than it is," the magazine added.

Getty Images Having lessons like this might look familiar?

Next, we think you'll be able to guess who Time has crowned Businessperson of the Year...

You've probably spent HOURS doing online learning using this person's video chat app.

Zoom, of course! Its founder and CEO Eric S. Yuan has won this category because "zoom...became a lifeline for" creating "community at a moment of...isolation", Time said.

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images NBA superstar LeBron James

US basketball star, LeBron James, is Athlete of the Year. Earlier this year he created the group More Than a Vote to encourage more people from black communities to vote.

Getty Images Record-breaking K-pop act, BTS

And last but DEFINITELY not least... K-pop superstars BTS have been named Entertainer of the Year! In September, the band made history by becoming the first K-pop act to debut at number one on the US Billboard singles chart.

Wow. What a year! Let us know what you think of these winners in the comments below.