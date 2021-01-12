Musicians and fans are getting ready for festivals and tours to make a comeback in 2021.

Limits on how many people can gather in one place and social distancing, as well as travel rules, all meant that music festivals and tours had to be cancelled in 2020 or take place online.

But, with vaccines already being given out and people following rules to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, what does it mean for music events this year? BBC music reporter Mark Savage has the answers....